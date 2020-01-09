Nouveauté moto : MASH présente la X-RIDE Classic 650

La marque de motos MASH vient de présenter au Brussels Motor Show un nouveau modèle baptisé MASH X-RIDE Classic. Un mono de 650 cm3 qui n’est pas sans rappeler la légendaire YAMAHA XT 500.

Comme un air de XT 500

La marque française MASH vient de présenter sa toute nouvelle moto au Brussels Motor Show (du 10 au 19 janvier 2020). Un Trail qui rappelle la YAMAHA XT 500 sortie en 1976 par son côté épuré, son look minimaliste, sa teinte et ses jantes dorées.

Cette nouvelle machine reprend le bloc moteur du modèle Dirt Track présenté au dernier PARIS MOTOR SHOW, avec un monocylindre 4 Temps de 643,7 cm3 à 4 soupapes et culasse radiale pour une puissance de 40 chevaux. Idem pour les freins (1 disque de 320 mm à l’avant et 1 disque de 240 mm à l’arrière) et le réservoir à la contenance identique de 12 litres.

Haute sur pattes

En revanche, la X-RIDE est plus haute perchée, avec une selle qui culmine à 86 cm du sol, elle se destine par conséquent aux plus grands d’entre nous.

Le look de la moto est très réussi et devrait plaire d’une part aux jeunes permis A2, mais également aux fans de rétro qui souhaitent une machine au look vintage affirmé et à un budget contenu. Le double pot façon Scrambler, sa selle boudinée, ses jantes à rayons, son compteur à aiguille à l’ancienne (pour le compte-tour, la vitesse étant indiquée dans un rectangle digital), ses pneus à crampons, sa fourche téléscopique à l’ancienne et son phare rond renforcent le côté rétro de la moto.

À fond dans le néo-rétro

En 2012 la première MASH SEVENTY FIVE 125cc crée l’impulsion pour le style néo-rétro et rapidement l’ensemble des marques motos généralistes s’engouffrent dans cette opportunité.

En 8 ans le marché a réservé le meilleur accueil à plus de 20 modèles de MASH Motorcycles essentiellement sur des cylindrées allant du 50cc au 650cc, pour preuve les MASH 125 sont depuis 2014 sur le podium des ventes de 125cc à boite en Europe.

La marque annonce que cette motorisation offre les sensations uniques du gros mono et un couple remarquable qui fait de la MASH X-RIDE Classic 650 une moto moderne, ludique et fashion, une véritable machine à sensations accessible au permis A2, catégorie en plein essor.

6 000 euros

La X-RIDE, sera disponible à l’essai dans toutes les concessions MASH Center au printemps prochain. Son prix de vente ne devrait pas dépasser les 6 000 euros, ce qui ne peut la rendre qu’encore plus attractive. À suivre pour notre essai à venir.

FICHE TECHNIQUE MASH X-RIDE CLASSIC 650

