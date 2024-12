Ike & Tina Turner : « River deep mountain high » version originale de 1966

When I was a little girl, I had a rag doll

Only doll I’ve ever owned

Now I love you just the way I love that rag doll

But only now my love has grown

And it gets stronger in every way

And it gets deeper, let me say

And it gets higer day by day

And do I love you, my oh my

Yeah, river deep, mountain high – yeah, yeah, yeah

If I lost you would I cry

Oh how I love you baby. Baby, baby, baby

When you were a young boy, did you have a puppy

That always followed you around

Well, I’m gonna be as faithful as that puppy

No, I’ll never let you down

‘Cause it goes on and on, like a river flows

And it gets bigger, baby, and heaven knows

And it gets sweeter, baby, as it grows

And do I love you, my oh my

Yeah, river deep, mountain high – yeah, yeah, yeah

And if I lost you would I cry

Oh, how I love you baby



Baby, baby, baby

I love you baby like a flower loves the spring

And I love you baby like a robin loves to sing

And I love you baby like a schoolboy loves his pie

And I love you baby, river deep, mountain high

Baby, baby, baby, oh, baby oh oh

Do I love you, my oh my

Yeah, river deep, mountain high, yeah, yeah, yeah

If I lost you, would I cry

Oh, how I love you baby

Baby, baby, baby